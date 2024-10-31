Bus Set On Fire, Nike Store Looted As Los Angeles Turns Into Horror Show After Dodgers Win World Series

Los Angeles was literally on fire after the Dodgers clinched the World Series on Wednesday night.

Parts of the city were taken over by Dodger fans - some good and some not so good - following the team's series-clinching win on the other side of the country in New York, with some bad actors lighting a bus on fire and others looting a Nike store.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared on X, formerly Twitter, that a "hostile crowd" of around 200-300 people lit a metro bus on fire near Echo Park just about a mile from Dodger Stadium just after midnight local time.

Various videos of the bus on fire were shared across social media, with one in particular showing the bus ablaze and then exploding near multiple cars and onlookers. Some folks watching the bus burn applauded after the flame grew bigger.

Another video shows fireworks being set off inside the bus, which presumably is how the massive fire was started.

The LAPD reported that some officers trying to disperse the crowd were being pelted with "fireworks and projectiles."

About an hour before the bus was engulfed in flames, a mob of looters was seen on video running in and out of a boarded-up Nike store throwing stolen merchandise into their cars parked just outside of the building. Arrests were made, but the LAPD did not disclose how many suspects it took into custody.

Some looters wore masks, while others simply ran into the store and grabbed whatever they could find.

It goes without saying that not every person who caused serious chaos around Los Angeles on Wednesday night has any ties to the Dodgers or their fans. This is simply bad and desperate people taking advantage of a situation and borderline lawless city that has seen mass looting take place for years now.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass claimed that "violence will not be tolerated," according to Fox 11 LA.