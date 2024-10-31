Los Angeles Dodgers Ride Miraculous Comeback To Win The World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series Championship in organizational history on Wednesday night, completing a miraculous comeback to win 7-6 over the New York Yankees.

Early on, it seemed like the Yankees would easily force a game six back in Los Angeles on Friday night. Against Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty, the Yankees bats teed off. Aaron Judge finally came through with a big hit in the postseason, launching a two-run home run after a Juan Soto walk in the first inning.

Jazz Chisholm then immediately added on, going back-to-back with Judge to open the game up 3-0.

The Yankees kept adding on, pushing it to 4-0 in the second inning, and then 5-0 in the third thanks to yet another Giancarlo Stanton home run in the playoffs.

Gerrit Cole did not allow a hit to a suddenly disappearing Dodgers offense through the first four innings, but a disastrous fifth inning turned the game on its head. Out of nowhere, the Yankees defense faltered. Aaron Judge dropped a routine fly ball to center field, Cole didn't cover first on a routine grounder, Anthony Volpe made an errant throw to third base without recording an out, and after big hits from Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez, suddenly the game was tied.

But the Dodgers normally reliable bullpen faltered, walking hitter after hitter to hand the Yankees back the lead 6-5 in the sixth inning. Soon afterwards, it was the Yankees bullpen's turn to get wild. Tommy Kahnle in the eighth inning lost his command and after loading the bases with nobody out, the Dodgers added two sacrifice flies to take a 7-6 lead. Somehow, they wouldn't give it up.

Los Angeles Dodgers Escape With No Bullpen Left

The Dodgers held that 7-6 lead, but after a bullpen game on Tuesday night and a short start from Flaherty on Wednesday, Los Angeles effectively ran out of pitching late in game five. Blake Treinen though, threw 42 pitches to get through the bottom of the eighth inning against the heart of the Yankees order.

LA couldn't add on in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for Dodgers starter Walker Buehler to enter the game to get the final three outs. And he was dominant, striking out Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo to close out a miraculous come-from-behind win.

The Yankees will be kicking themselves all offseason after essentially handing the game back to the Dodgers with poor defense, mental lapses and unforced errors.

Freddie Freeman unsurprisingly was awarded World Series MVP after his incredible, series-changing walk-off grand slam in game one. And LA won with Shohei Ohtani getting just two hits in five World Series games. Hard to imagine many people predicted that.

The Dodgers are World Series champs in 2024. Their second title in five seasons. Hard to believe.