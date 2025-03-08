Logan Paul Just Suplexed A Soccer Player

You can now add soccer player to Logan Paul's resume.

The YouTuber-turned-influencer-turned-boxer-turned-WWE-Superstar went viral on Saturday afternoon during a celebrity soccer match, not only for his play, but, perhaps more importantly - his absolutely ABSURD celebration after teammate Joe Weller scored a goal.

Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to larger-than-life soccer celebrations, Logan said, "Hold my PRIME," and SUPLEXED Weller on Wembley field!

LOGAN PAUL'S ABSURD SOCCER SUPLEX HAD CROWD GOING WILD

Paul was participating in the annual Sidemen Charity Match that took place at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in front of more than 90,000 people who all came to see the British YouTube group "The Sidemen" take on their opponents, the YouTube All-Stars featuring Logan Paul.

After Weller's goal, the team all started celebrating. Then, Logan came out of nowhere and did a groin kick to his teammate before suplexing him on the hard grass (which looked pretty damn painful, to be honest!) And in true Logan Paul fashion, he then pinned Weller for the 1-2-3 victory as the Wembley Stadium soccer fans went absolutely berserk.

90,000 PEOPLE CAME TO WATCH

Make no mistake about it, whether you love them or hate them, Jake and Logan Paul are absolute GENIUSES when it comes to marketing and branding themselves. NINTEY THOUSAND people at Wembley Stadium on a Saturday to see influencers run up and down the soccer pitch is pretty absurd, but then again - influencers are absolutely crushing it these days, with Logan Paul believed to be worth over $150 million.

In addition to Logan Paul, other influencers such as MrBeast, KSI and IShowSpeed played to help the Sidemen charity raise more than 4.7 million Euros.

The YouTube All-Stars would end up winning the game via penalty kicks, 5-4.

