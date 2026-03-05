LIV Golfer Makes Most-Embarrassing Bogey Imaginable Thanks To Bizarre Blunder On The Green

There are good bogeys in golf, and then there are bad bogeys in golf, and Sebastian Munoz managed to make what may be the worst bogey the game has ever seen during the opening round of LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Munoz got off to a ripping start in Hong Kong, playing his first five holes at 5-under and grabbing a share of the early lead. The 33-year-old nearly moved to 6-under through six holes, but the keyword here is ‘nearly.’

Munoz left what was a very makeable birdie putt hanging on the lip of the hole. As is routine, he walked up to his ball not thinking anything of the tap-in for par, but went on to completely miss his ball with his putting stroke.

A whiff from inside of an inch isn't something you see every day.

As you can see with Munoz's reaction, he didn't try and hide the fact that he completely missed his golf ball with a putting stroke. The Colombian immediately owned up to the blunder, and wrote down a bogey on his scorecard.

Munoz, who won LIV Golf Indianapolis last season in a playoff over Jon Rahm, followed up the embarrassing bogey with another, but ultimately settled back into his round and carded five-under, leaving him in a six-way tie for 10th place after day one in China.