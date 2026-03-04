Europe’s No-Brainer Ryder Cup Captain Choice Changes Nothing For U.S. Team Approach

The 2027 Ryder Cup won't take place for another 18 months, but Team Europe has made its first move on the chessboard that hosts the many strategic pieces involved in the biennial event. The move was as predictable as it gets, and now the U.S. team can't let it dictate the extremely important decision looming.

On Wednesday, the Europeans officially announced that Luke Donald will captain the side for the third consecutive Ryder Cup. Donald's first stint as captain saw the Europeans dominate the U.S. 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone in Italy in 2023 before besting the Americans on their home soil at Bethpage Black in New York by a count of 15-13 this past Fall.

Donald will be the fourth person to captain the European team for a third straight Ryder Cup, and if he leads his side to a victory next year at Adare Manor in Ireland, he'll be the first captain on either side to secure three consecutive victories in the event.

The Europeans won three straight Ryder Cups from 2002-2006 and again from 2010-2014, and haven't lost on their own soil since 1993. Running it back with Donald as captain, someone who has immense support from every player, in a Ryder Cup taking place in Ireland, where Team Europe will be significant favorites, was the definition of a no-brainer decision.

Now, the attention turns to the Americans, and while it may feel like the question of who will captain the U.S. team in Ireland must be answered immediately, rushing to receive that answer feels like catering to Team Europe, the side in the battle that already controls all the momentum.

The worst-kept secret in golf is that the captaincy for the U.S. team was Tiger Woods' if he wanted it in 2025, and the same rings true for 2027. Woods ultimately turned down the offer to captain the Americans at Bethpage, Keegan Bradley was tapped for the role, and outside some magic on the final day, it was an unmitigated disaster.

While some may claim it's too early to call, that unmitigated disaster is very much on the table for the Americans in 2027, and those who disagree are simply being naive.

Nothing, at this exact moment in time, points to the U.S. team showing up to Ireland in 2027 and beating the Europeans. The PGA of America knows it, prospective captains know it, and that reality has to be bouncing around the heads of American players.

So, Who Should Captain The 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

A recent report indicated that the hope is for Woods to make a decision about being captain in 2027 prior to next month's Masters. Woods already turned down the offer to captain a home Ryder Cup, one the Americans were favored to win, and has yet to publicly voice any real desire to captain the team in a Ryder Cup his side would be significant underdogs in.

While I think most would agree that there is a part of Woods who absolutely wants to captain a Ryder Cup team at some point in his life, doing so across the pond and taking over the U.S. side in a significant rut isn't an ideal situation.

What is an ideal situation for the U.S. Ryder Cup team? The unfortunate answer to that question is that there really isn't one, but going with a captain who unequivocally wants the role would be a nice start.

One advantage the Americans have is that 2026 is a Presidents Cup year. Brandt Snedeker will captain the U.S. team in Illinois, one that will feature players who will represent the country at the 2027 Ryder Cup as well, meaning, at the very least, Snedeker and his staff will get a test run at operations.

It doesn't appear that the PGA of America wants to wait much longer before naming a captain for 2027, but its strategy has failed time and time again. If the Americans dominated the International team in the Presidents Cup as they are expected to, the idea of handing the Ryder Cup keys to Snedeker in ‘27 wouldn't exactly be the worst we've seen over the years.