U.S. Open Becomes First Major Championship To Award An Exemption For A LIV Golfer

Each of the four major championships has featured LIV Golfers since the Saudi-backed circuit's inaugural season in 2022, but the 2025 U.S. Open will become the first major to offer a direct exemption to a LIV player.

It's been a wait-and-see situation between golf's governing bodies as to which one would step to the plate first and offer a direct line for LIV players into a major championship, and the USGA announced its intention on Wednesday, the day before LIV's season opener in Saudi Arabia.

This is a huge win for LIV Golf given that the circuit is not recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking, which has made it that much more difficult for players not already exempt into the majors to earn a spot in the field.

Beginning at this year's U.S. Open at Oakmont, one spot will be awarded to the top player who isn't already exempt into the field who is also in the Top 3 of the LIV Golf individual standings as of May 9, about one month before the first round of the tournament.

On top of the one full exemption, the Top 10 players in the standings will be handed local exemptions allowing them to skip local qualifying for the U.S. Open while receiving an automatic spot into the final 36-hole qualifying.

The full exemption will change to two players in 2026 with the top player from the 2025 final standings eligible along with another player based on the 2026 points standings in the spring.

"We're pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf," a statement from LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil stated reacting to the USGA's announcement. "Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf's biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf's governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world."

There are currently seven LIV players already exempt for the 2025 U.S. Open, including last year's champion Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, and Richard Bland. Tyrrell Hatton, currently ranked 8th in the world, will bring the number to eight later this year.

This presents an asterisk situation because if a combination of those eight players makes up the entirety of the Top 3 in the standings come May 9, then the full exemption will not be handed out.

Joaquin Niemann was the most notable LIV player who was not in the field for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Rahm did not tee it up that week either, but was eligible before being forced to withdraw due to an injury.