The Walls May Be Swiftly Closing In On LIV Golf Amid Reports Of 'Emergency Meeting'

Based on growing rumors and a report about an emergency meeting, LIV Golf may be on its last legs.

On Tuesday, reporter Ryan French, who runs the popular X account Monday Q Info, shared that a "bombshell announcement" was coming regarding LIV Golf. He later explained during a Spaces session on X that he had heard "other people have sources that LIV is shutting down."

On Wednesday morning, James Corrigan of The Telegraph added more fuel to the speculative fire by reporting that LIV Golf executives had been called to a meeting in New York. This is noteworthy given the earlier report from French, but even more so given that LIV is set to begin a tournament in Mexico City on Thursday.

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It has also been widely reported that the LIV Golf media center was closed on Tuesday, with Corrigan citing "claims later surfaced of a power board not working." The report also claims that "not a single" LIV Golf executive was present on-site at the event in Mexico on Tuesday due to the reported emergency meeting in New York.

LIV Golf chief executive, Scott O'Neil, was reportedly seen at Augusta National during the playing of last week's Masters.

While at this point, speculative rumors are creating much of the smoke, the amount of smoke seems to be significant, to put things mildly.

LIV is in the midst of its fifth season, and while the Saudi-backed circuit had a very successful event in South Africa prior to the Masters, it has taken its fair share of punches already this year with major champions Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed surprisingly exiting the league to return to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf held its inaugural event in England in June 2022. After the PGA Tour spent the better part of a year distancing itself from the circuit in every conceivable way, the Tour announced a merger with LIV Golf three days ahead of the circuit's one-year anniversary. The 2023 announcement signaled the start of a partnership that combined the Tour's own business with the Saudi Public Investment Fund's commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) as well as the DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.

There have been very few updates on what the next steps would look like for said partnership. The Tour's official statement announcing the merger read that LIV Golf would technically be dissolved, with the PIF picking up a very large seat at the table that operates the PGA Tour and professional golf.