LIV Golf Is Burning $100 Million A Month, Yet The Saudis Have Doubled Down With Even More Cash

LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Seeing as how it costs hundreds of millions of dollars to operate a golf tour and pay the players that make the tour what it is, the Saudis have had to inject a truly obscene amount of cash into LIV, but when you see the actual dollar figure that has been spent, it puts things in an even more unbelievable perspective.

According to Money In Sport, the net spending by LIV Golf averaged $100 million in 2024 and 2025; not by year or by quarter, but by month. Those net spending funds were financed by the Saudi PIF via regular capital injections.

This 2026 LIV Golf season marks the league's fifth, and according to the report, Saudi PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan approved a fresh $266.6 million capital injection into the circuit on February 1. This brings the Saudi PIF cumulative investment in LIV Golf to $5.3 billion going back to 2021.

Maybe the most stunning fact about the recently injected $266 million is that it's actually a fraction of what the Saudi PIF has pumped into LIV Golf over the years.

2021: $1.2 billion

2022: $1.3 billion

2023: $200 million

2024: $1.2 billion

2025: $1.1 billion

2026: $266 million (thus far)

It's important to note that the LIV Golf prize fund has seen a significant increase in 2026 compared to 2025 — $65 million to be precise — meaning that the $266 million injection of cash approved in February won't be the only one this year, simply because it can't be.

If LIV Golf continues to have a net spend of $100 million per month, which all signs point to being the case, the Saudi PIF's cumulative investment will blow past $6 billion by the end of 2026.

Spending $6 billion on a golf tour between 2021-2026 seems like a lot of money (because it is), but when the Saudi PIF holds a net worth of approximately $1.2 trillion, spending a few billion dollars in the golf space doesn't sting quite as hard as one may imagine.