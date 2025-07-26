Little League Softball Coach Caught By ESPN Getting A Little Rough With One Of Her Players

A little league softball coach out of Delaware has all the soft Gen-Zers on the internet polishing off their pitchforks today because ESPN caught her getting a little heated with one of her players.

And by that, I mean she shoved this little 12-year-old in the nose because she was so pissed at the CRAP she was seeing on the field. I get it.

Obviously, this happens all the time. It's a tale as old as time, frankly. You've experienced it. I certainly have. No big deal, I say.

But, ESPN happened to be in town airing the game for some inexplicable reason. And that means millions of people who weren't meant to see this take place … saw this take place.

And now, we've got battle lines being drawn.

Wait, there's more!

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! That's a talker. No two ways about it. The internet catches you do that in 2025? Yeah, you might be cooked. Might be.

I don't think she did anything wrong, personally. But I'm also a former player. I grew up in sports. With insane baseball coaches. With really insane football coaches.

I've seen and heard things I can't begin to describe to you in today's woke world. I'm surprised I haven't been locked up just by thinking about them.

I was called every name under the sun by my coaches over 15 years playing sports. My insufferable college coach used to call me "Fatty Dean" because I put on a few (25) pounds one year. I got over it and still raked. Won Offensive Player of the Year. Went to Nantucket that summer, worked on a beach, came back ripped.

Frankly, he probably helped me out.

Now, putting your hands on someone is a bit different. I get that. As a father now, I'd probably lose my shit on this broad if she touched my kid like that. At least that would be my first inclination. That's what parents do. We protect our kids.

Emphasis on the "our" part … because this little story is about to take a twist:

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Ok. Now it all makes sense. This is head coach Shani Benson's KID. Now I get it. All is well. Forget everything I just said.

Nothing to see here. Move it along, Gen-Zers.

This changes everything. Kids are fair game between the hashes. I once saw my little league coach and best friend beat the shit out of each other after a game, and didn't bat an eye. Just a little father-son time between doubleheaders.

You know what happened next? We won the next game, and then we all went out to McDonald's. The end.

If your dad or mom is your coach, they're gonna make an example out of you. We've all been there. It's part of life. A rite of passage.

This is a nothingburger now. Coach Benson didn't like the attitude she was getting from Shai, and did what any parent would do. Again, a tale as old as time.

Carry on!