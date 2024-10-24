Lions WR Jameson Williams Claims Innocence Amid PED Suspension, But Won’t Appeal

Jameson Williams is stunned by his suspension for violating the league's "performance-enhancing substances" policy, which will cost him the next two games.

An initial reaction on Monday relayed that Williams was going to take the suspension on the chin despite his astonishment, though he did not formally opt out of appealing the two-game ban.

On Thursday, Williams dropped another reaction, saying he won't be moving forward with an appeal and telling his fans that he never sought a competitive advantage based on the league's ruling.

Williams leaves his team at a crucial point in their 5-1 start, set to face the beatable Titans but then taking on the divisional rival Packers in Week 9.

"This week I was notified by the NFL that I have been suspended for violating the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy," said Williams. "The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand."

Williams can return to action for Detroit in Week 10's matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Alabama product is off to a strong start relative to his past two years for the Lions.

Last year, Williams was given a six-game ban by the league, later reduced to four, over violating the league's gambling policy by wagering on college sports.

"I don't take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance."





"I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit," Williams added. "It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell touched on the subject on Wednesday, giving Williams his total vote of confidence against the suspension news.

"I feel like he’s really endeared himself to the guys and, like I say, he’s part of the group," Campbell said.

"I’m telling you, he’s matured so much. And I get it, I understand where it’s at, and I know it can be frustrating, and look, it’s frustrating for us.

"I’ve got to answer these questions and the team is going to have to answer them when they shouldn’t have to. But ultimately, he’s taken huge strides, he’s made huge strides and I recognize that, and I think the team recognizes that, so I think he’s going to come back better than he was before."

The third-year wideout posted 361 yards (17 catches) and three touchdowns in five games this season.

Williams' loss will be a big blow for the surging Detroit Lions, positioned at the top of the NFC North (5-1). Detroit is second in the league in points per game (30.3) scored this year. Stepping up in Williams' absence will be 30-year-old wideouts Kalif Raymond and Tim Patrick.

