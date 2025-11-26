Lions Pro Bowl Player Coming Out of Retirement To Boost Detroit's Playoff Push

The Kings of the Jungle got back an alpha on the offensive line.

An NFL stud is making an unforeseen comeback, less than a year after his abrupt retirement. And if you're a Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy owner, start typing out that championship speech.

Four-time Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement in a welcome boost to the Lions' offensive line as Detroit pushes for a postseason bid.

Imagine the Eagles having a decent season, only to get a young Jason Kelce back in shape to help Saquon Barkley and the offense out … it's that kind of difference.

While he was out, Ragnow remained a name buzzing around the organization. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell kept low expectations on welcoming back a fresh Ragnow this season.

The Lions made their grand announcement on Thanksgiving Eve with a picture of Ragnow, no caption needed.

Some guys make a comeback with low expectations after missing time.

Ragnow, an absolute blockade on the O-line, is one of the guys you expect to plug and play, ready to get his offense humming.

The 2018 first-rounder was key to Detroit's top-ranked offense last season, giving the group up front stability against steady pass-rushing in the North.

It's been a tight race for the NFC North crown this season as Detroit sits in third place with a 7-4 record, behind the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Ragnow's return restores confidence in an offensive line that allowed 23 sacks on Jared Goff this season, so far, and opens greater opportunities for Jahmyr Gibbs, the star running back coming off a 200-plus-yard performance against the Giants.

Detroit nearly fumbled Week 12's game against the two-win G-Men, which likely rekindled a fire under Ragnow. He announced his retirement this year at age 29, citing focusing on his health moving forward as his motive.

As part of the comeback news, announced by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ragnow still appears to be in playing shape and is expected to return to the field "sooner than later," all but suggesting a Week 14 return could be in the works.

Detroit faces Green Bay in Week 13 for their Thanksgiving face-off, hoping to gain second place in the North and tie up the season series versus their divisional opponent.

Christmas arrived before the turkeys hit the table in Detroit, but can Ragnow be a difference-maker when the Lions need him most?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela