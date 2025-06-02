On Monday, Frank Ragnow, the Pro Bowl center for the Lions, announced his retirement at the surprising age of 29.

An anchor for the Detroit Lions' dominant offensive line, Ragnow’s departure could leave more fans Bearish on Detroit’s outlook next season.

Ragnow retired after seven seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors. He cited health and family priorities as reasons for his decision.

"These past couple of months have been very trying, as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending, and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow shared on social media.

"I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my family’s future. I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t.

"I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can’t emphasize enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you."

Praise poured in for Ragnow after the announcement, with many applauding the Lions center, particularly for his incredible achievement of allowing just six sacks in 5,541 career snaps.

Ragnow and the Lions’ offensive line transformed the team’s offense into one of the NFL’s elite units. With a strong O-line, quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions’ two-man backfield prospered, averaging 33.2 points per game in 2024.

Detroit posted a 15-2 record last season but stumbled in the Divisional Playoffs with a 31–45 loss to the Washington Commanders.

After losing key pieces this offseason, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Lions are poised for regression, with the question being how far they’ll fall.

