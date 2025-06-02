Frank Ragnow Retires, Adding Another Blow To Detroit Lions

PublishedUpdated

On Monday, Frank Ragnow, the Pro Bowl center for the Lions, announced his retirement at the surprising age of 29.

An anchor for the Detroit Lions' dominant offensive line, Ragnow’s departure could leave more fans Bearish on Detroit’s outlook next season.

Ragnow retired after seven seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors. He cited health and family priorities as reasons for his decision.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Frank Ragnow #77 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions reacts prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"These past couple of months have been very trying, as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending, and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow shared on social media.

"I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my family’s future. I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t.

"I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can’t emphasize enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you."

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Frank Ragnow #77 and Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions wait to take the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Praise poured in for Ragnow after the announcement, with many applauding the Lions center, particularly for his incredible achievement of allowing just six sacks in 5,541 career snaps.

Ragnow and the Lions’ offensive line transformed the team’s offense into one of the NFL’s elite units. With a strong O-line, quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions’ two-man backfield prospered, averaging 33.2 points per game in 2024.

Detroit posted a 15-2 record last season but stumbled in the Divisional Playoffs with a 31–45 loss to the Washington Commanders.

After losing key pieces this offseason, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Lions are poised for regression, with the question being how far they’ll fall.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)