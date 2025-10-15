Lions Fans Question Brian Branch Suspension After Former Packer Star's Decision

Lions fans balk at a ruling from a beloved former Packers star.

Detroit Lions cornerback Brian Branch was all but guaranteed to get a slap on the wrist after hitting Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster in the face following Sunday night’s win by Kansas City.

However, one former Green Bay Packers player’s involvement has suddenly raised eyebrows among fans in Detroit.

On Wednesday, NFL spokesperson Michael Signora announced the latest on Branch’s one-game suspension, which the defensive back had appealed.

KANSAS CITY - Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions speaks to Brian Branch after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.  (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The suspension, in fact, will be upheld after hearing officer and Packers receiving legend Jordy Nelson — who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association — affirmed the league’s decision, sealing the one-game ban for Branch. 

Jordy spent 10 seasons with the Packers (2008–2017), winning a Super Bowl and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 after posting 1,519 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Branch will now be sidelined for Detroit’s primetime matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

Had it been anyone other than a former divisional rival like Nelson, Lions fans likely would have brushed off the decision against Branch, who, by most accounts, deserved a suspension.

Still, the idea of Lions fans balking at a ruling from a beloved former Packers star is a great reminder that old rivalries never really die.

Instead, fans took Nelson’s decision personally.

"Oh yeah, that’s fair, the former Packers player gets to decide the fate of a Lions player," one fan wrote.

"Travesty of justice," another added.

DETROIT - Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders scrambles with the ball as Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions dives to apply pressure during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025.  (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Smith-Schuster left the field with a towel over his face after an apparent nose injury, though it was not believed to be serious.

Following the primetime game — one in which the Lions looked poor both on the scoreboard and in the postgame optics — head coach Dan Campbell apologized and reprimanded Branch for the hit on Smith-Schuster.

Branch also issued his own apology.

"I shouldn’t have done it, it was childish," Branch said after the game.

"I got blocked in the back illegally [by Smith-Schuster], and it was in front of the ref and the ref didn’t do anything. Just stuff like that. I could’ve gotten hurt off of that, but I still shouldn’t have done it. There was a lot of stuff they were doing to rub it in, but I should’ve responded between the whistles, not after the game, and I apologize for that."

