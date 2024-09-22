Lincoln Riley Savagely Torched On Social Media After USC Loses To Michigan

Lincoln Riley is getting absolutely torn to pieces on social media after the USC Trojans lost to Michigan.

USC traveled to Ann Arbor for a Saturday showdown with the Wolverines, and lost 27-24 in what was nothing short of a very ugly game.

The Trojans managed to lose despite holding the Wolverines to just 32 passing yards. Was this game played in 2024 or 1944?

Lincoln Riley cooked on social media after losing to Michigan

Well, fans are beyond livid with the performance Riley cooked up in Ann Arbor. He's long had the perception around him that he simply can't win the big one.

He did nothing to change that narrative Saturday. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I never would have believed you if you told me before the game started that USC would hold Michigan to 32 passing yards and proceed to lose.

I'm not sure anyone would have. Turns out USC's defense might not be as improved as promised because Michigan ran through it like a blowtorch through soft butter. No adjustments. No strategy change. The Trojans just got wrecked and Riley's clock management late was less than ideal.

Another big game for Riley. Another disappointing loss. To make matters worse, USC was favored by a touchdown on the road. That's a significant spread for the visiting team, and he blew it.

I'd suggest Lincoln Riley take a break from social media because there's nothing on X right now he wants to see. Let me know your thoughts on Lincoln Riley at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.