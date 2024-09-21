Michigan Somehow Beats USC With 32 Passing Yards

The Michigan Wolverines won a classic college football game over the USC Trojans at the Big House on Saturday, 27-24. The scoreline though, buries the lede. In a big way.

Michigan dominated the first half, thanks to a ferocious defensive line, USC's poor offensive line play, and some helpful officiating from the Big Ten crew. The CBS broadcast pointed out several missed face mask penalties that would have given the Trojans first downs, including one that ended the first half.

Had the penalty been called, USC would have had an opportunity to kick a 41-yard field goal to move to within 14-6. Instead, the half ended on the sack. That potential three points would prove important later in the game.

USC-Michigan Goes Down To The Wire After USC Comeback

The Trojans came out with a revamped offensive line in the second half, and started to control the time of possession battle. With the Michigan offense calling almost exclusively running plays, the USC defense gave Lincoln Riley and quarterback Miller Moss the ball back with a chance to take a lead halfway through the third quarter.

Instead, on a third and short, Moss telegraphed a short curl route and Will Johnson, arguably the best cornerback in the country, stepped in front for an easy pick-6.

A missed Michigan extra point kept the deficit to 10, and USC drove down the field and scored on a rare busted coverage for the Wolverines defense. The Michigan offense kept putting up ugly three-and-outs, giving USC a chance in the 4th quarter.

On a third-and-16, Moss put a beautifully thrown ball into the end zone for Ja'Kobi Lane to give USC their first lead of the game.

Once again, the Michigan offense couldn't move the ball, giving USC a chance to salt away the game with a few first downs. Instead, the Trojans went backwards and took just 50 seconds off the clock.

With under four minutes left, the Trojans defense had one job to do against a team that can't throw: don't allow a big run. That's exactly what they did. On third-and-three, Kalel Mullings ran for 63 yards to the USC 17-yard-line.

Despite the one-dimensional play calling, Michigan was able to power the ball down to the one, converting on fourth down to essentially end the game.

Michigan starting quarterback Alex Orji was 7-for-12 for 32 yards passing and the Wolverines were just 4-15 on third downs. But they had three big runs and got a stop in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

For USC, it's a devastating loss considering they had the ball and the lead late in the 4th quarter against a team incapable of throwing down the field. For Michigan, it's a season-saving win after their blowout loss to the Texas Longhorns. The Wolverines also used scheduling to their advantage, with five consecutive home games to start the year and a bye after their first road game. Suddenly, outside of yet another one of their eight home games against Oregon, the schedule looks mostly clear until the Ohio State game at the end of the season.

The Trojans play next week at the Coliseum against Wisconsin, hoping to rebound and keep their Big Ten and playoff hopes alive. Michigan stays home to play Minnesota, in a game sure to feature dozens of passing yards.