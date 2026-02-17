Cringey Italian Doctor Bashes Trump And America While Wishing Lindsey Vonn Well After Olympics Crash

An Italian doctor named Matteo Bassetti revealed to the world that he isn't a fan of the United States, its healthcare system, or President Donald Trump in one of the sleaziest and unprofessional ways imaginable.

Dr. Bassetti, a doctor and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Genoa, sent American Lindsey Vonn well wishes on social media following her crash at the Olympics, which resulted in four surgeries in Italy before she traveled back to the States.

Only, Dr. Bassetti didn't keep the focus on Vonn or even the primarily free healthcare system in Italy, he felt the need to share his disdain for Vonn's home country and its elected leaders.

"I wish to extend my best wishes for a speedy recovery to #LindseyVonn, who will now return to her home in the United States," Dr. Bassetti's post on X, translated from Italian, began.

"Vonn was able to appreciate Italy’s extraordinary public healthcare system, which took care of her with three surgical procedures. In Italy, unlike in her country, we take care of everyone: rich or poor, VIPs or nobodies, Americans or Italians.

If she gets the chance, she should explain to Trump and Kennedy Jr. what it means to take care of those who are ill."

Dr. Bassetti writing the post out and proceeding to attach a photo of Vonn with rods sticking out of her leg before firing it off into the world was certainly a choice.

To no surprise whatsoever, the doctor turned off the replies, but in the first 12 hours of the post being live on X, it had already racked up nearly 1,000 quotes.

Just days before traveling to Italy to compete in the Winter Games, Vonn tore her ACL in a crash at another event. Despite the damaged ACL, she carried on to compete for the U.S. in the alpine ski women’s downhill event before suffering another crash that resulted in her being airlifted from the slopes to a nearby hospital after fracturing her tibia.