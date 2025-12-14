Lindsey Vonn Is Officially Back, Makes History With World Cup Win At 41

The 41-year-old ski legend delivered two podium finishes as she continues to make her case for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn is all the way back!

At age 41, Vonn made history Friday by becoming the oldest athlete ever to win a World Cup race, capturing her first victory since 2018 and the 83rd win of her career. The downhill victory in St. Moritz also marked her first win since returning from retirement last season.

And it wasn't close. Vonn won the race by .98 seconds, an enormous margin in downhill skiing.

"It was an amazing day, I couldn’t be happier, pretty emotional," Vonn said afterward. "I felt good this summer, but I wasn’t sure how fast I was. I guess I know now how fast I am."

She followed that up Saturday with another podium finish, taking second place in the downhill and finishing just 0.24 seconds behind Germany's Emma Aicher. On Sunday, Vonn closed out the weekend with a fourth-place finish in the super-G.

"I think overall yesterday and today I was a little bit tired after the win," Vonn said. "It was so emotional, and I found it hard to really get my energy up in the start again, but I think, all in all, it’s been a really solid weekend."

The weekend was the latest milestone in Vonn's comeback. After nearly six years away, she returned to racing last season with titanium implants in her right knee and a revamped training routine. Over the offseason, Vonn added 12 pounds of muscle and rebuilt the strength she felt she lacked during her initial return.

"Physically I’m in possibly the best shape I’ve ever been in," Vonn said earlier this week. "And my body doesn’t hurt, so that’s the best part of all."

Vonn has been adamant that her ultimate goal is to make Team USA's roster for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. She's hoping to compete in downhill, super-G events and the new team combined.

"Obviously, my goal is Cortina," Vonn said. "But if this is the way we start, I think I’m in a good spot."

The U.S. Olympic Ski Team roster is not expected to be finalized and announced until next month. But after a historic win, another podium and a top-five finish in three days, Vonn made a pretty strong case this weekend that she still deserves to compete at the highest level.