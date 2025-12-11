Lindsey Vonn Put On 12 Pounds Of Muscle In Training For 2026 Winter Olympics

After nearly six years in retirement and a partial knee replacement, Lindsey Vonn opens her season in St. Moritz this weekend

With more muscle and a brand-new bionic knee, 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn says she's ready to chase another Winter Olympics.

Vonn returned to skiing last season after nearly six years of retirement, and even after a partial replacement left her with two pieces of titanium in her knee, she feels stronger than ever.

"Physically, I’m in possibly the best shape I’ve ever been in," Vonn said this week in St. Moritz. "And my body doesn’t hurt, so that’s the best part of all."

The three-time Olympic medalist overhauled her offseason to rebuild the power she felt she lacked last year.

"My goal was to get a lot stronger this summer," she said. "I was thinner than I would have liked last season. I was still quite a bit lighter than I was when I was racing in my prime."

But that changed quickly.

"I was able to gain about 12 pounds this summer, which I was thrilled about," she said. "It took a lot of hard work. I was probably the most disciplined I’ve ever been with my diet and just how I approached the entire summer. I put everything I had into being as physically prepared as possible."

Just four months after announcing her comeback, Vonn grabbed silver in the super-G at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals in March. That was enough to convince her that she could still contend at the highest level.

"It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore," she said at the time. "I think I proved everyone wrong."

Now, she's jumping into her Olympic push with a full slate of races.

Vonn will kick off her season this weekend in St. Moritz with two World Cup downhills and a super-G on Friday and Saturday. It's the first of five speed weekends she's expected to race before the Olympics.

She's aiming to compete in three events at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games — downhill, super-G and the new team combined. And she's made her goals pretty clear.

"Everyone knows how competitive I am," she said, "and you could probably guess what I’m aiming for."

The U.S. Olympic Ski Team roster is expected to be finalized and announced next month.