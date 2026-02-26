SportsCenter Legend Delivers Totally Sane Take On Auston Matthews Hit Piece, Immediately Gets Piled On

We have ourselves some drama unfolding in the vintage SportsCenter world. It's not much of a battle, given that there is a clear-cut winner and an even more obvious and deranged loser, but given that OutKick seems to be the only outlet on planet Earth willing to use common sense and applaud patriotism, we're going to give props where they are due.

Among the countless anti-American and anti-Donald Trump opinions as it relates to the Team USA men's hockey team winning an Olympic gold medal and having the audacity to be celebrated and honored in the nation's capital, Toronto Star columnist Damien Cox has published the most out-of-touch opinion thus far.

Cox penned a piece bashing Auston Matthews, captain of both Team USA and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He poorly used Matthews as a disguise – referring to his celebration of winning a gold medal as an irresponsible failure – to insert his distaste for the States and the President.

Longtime SportsCenter anchor Linda Cohn reacted to the Star's story on X with a completely normal response.

The Toronto Star publishing and sharing a column criticizing the captain of the Leafs as they try to make a playoff push with more than 20 games left in the regular season was certainly a choice, which was the sentiment Cohn was expressing, seeing as how she directly mentioned Toronto fans.

Keith Olbermann, the former SportsCenter host who turned into the Poster Child of Trump Derangement Syndrome, likely loved Cox's column, as it took direct aim at the President and the U.S., the country he still chooses to live in.

He didn't appreciate Cohn's incredibly basic response, and reacted with the most ‘calling the kettle black’ statement perhaps ever written on the Internet.

"You're a self-obsessed politically motivated clown who thinks HER leanings are sacrosanct and everyone else's must be suppressed," Olbermann wrote.

This is beyond rich, coming from a guy who spends every waking hour writing hateful things about anyone who disagrees with his radical leftist opinions. There is a misogynistic tone from Mr. Olbermann as well, which will not sit well with his cronies.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis was first to report back in 2017, Cohn was suspended by the network that September after agreeing with a WABC radio host that ESPN had gotten too political.

"You're right. That is definitely a percentage of it. I don't know how big a percentage. But if anyone wants to ignore that fact, they're blind. That's what I meant about the core group that made ESPN so successful," Cohn said.

Cohn's comments came after the then-ESPN-employed Jemele Hill tweeted that Donald Trump is a "white supremacist." Hill was not suspended for her post about the President, but was weeks later after suggesting Dallas Cowboys fans should boycott advertisers for his stance on the ongoing national anthem protests.

Cohn has been a SportsCenter anchor since 1992, and while she is not seen as often on the network's flagship program nowadays, she is still listed as a show anchor on the company's website.