Lincoln Riley Loses It On Reporter: 'Dumbest Question I've Been Asked'

The USC Trojans, as they so often do, beat themselves on Saturday. Despite entering the game as significant underdogs against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, the Trojans had plenty of opportunities to keep the game close against a top-5 quality opponent on the road. But a litany of special teams mistakes ended any hope of an upset.

While it's been years since the Trojans were at the top of the college football world, even with the 2025 team, they're a dangerous opponent. The offense remains elite, and the defense has improved after falling well behind their peers. Still, there's clearly a gap between SC and teams like Ohio State or Georgia. Or right now, Oregon.

Some of that falls on head coach Lincoln Riley, who came to LA after years of success at Oklahoma. He finished 55-10, with three College Football Playoff appearances and four Big 12 championships. In his first nearly four years at SC, Riley's 34-17. His teams are 0-5 against Top 10 opponents. While there are any number of explanations for this bewildering record and many, many close calls, Riley hasn't had enough of the big wins he was hired to generate.

RELATED: USC Trojans Lose To USC Trojans, As Oregon Cements Place In College Football Playoff

One Oregon fan thought to remind him of it on Saturday by bringing a sign to College GameDay that said "Extend Lincoln Riley."

He was asked about it after the 42-27 loss, and, well, was less than pleased.

Lincoln Riley Goes Off After ‘Dumbest Question’

In the postgame press conference, one intrepid reporter asked Riley about the sign, essentially saying that rival fans don't view the USC program as a threat under his tenure. He was not happy about it.

"That might be the dumbest question I've been asked as long as I've been a head coach, and I've been asked a lot of questions," he said. "You ought to be a little embarrassed to ask that question. This is a professional thing. You ought to try it."

That's about as feisty as you'll ever see Lincoln Riley.

Look, it's not a great question. College football fans create a ton of signs that are meant to gently, or, not so gently, poke fun at the opposing head coach. They're not meant to be part of a serious discussion, because they're not serious. And there's a way to ask that question without being deliberately offensive about it.

For example, "Today was another frustrating game where you seemed close to pulling the upset, but there were some self-inflicted wounds that cost you. It's seemed that way against most top teams that you've played. What do you think is preventing you from getting over the hump against a top opponent, especially on the road?"

But that phrasing wasn't great. And for a coach already frustrated and upset about the outcome of the game, it's not going to get a serious response. It didn't.

USC has struggled to beat top-10 opponents. The Trojans also had over 90 percent win expectancy over Penn State at the Coliseum last year and lost. They had over 90 percent win expectancy in four other games and lost. It's been a consistent issue under Lincoln Riley, yet those types of close game losses are not consistent year over year. And with the country's top recruiting class coming in 2026 and several big games at the Coliseum next season, opposing fans might start to fear USC in a hurry. Then maybe Riley will get some better questions.