USC Trojans Lose To USC Trojans (AKA Themselves), As Oregon Cements Place In College Football Playoff

Saturday afternoon in Eugene was a massive opportunity for both the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks.

USC had a chance for a statement win under Lincoln Riley, to cement its place squarely in the race for the College Football Playoff. Upsetting the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, on the road, would be one of the better wins by any contending team this season. It'd demonstrate that the Trojans are back as a nationally relevant program. For Oregon, it was an opportunity to add a ranked win to its resume, over a top-15 quality team.

Well, as it so often does, USC found a way to lose to USC. And in the process, handed Oregon the big win that likely cements its place in the College Football Playoff yet again.

The first half for USC was a comedy of errors. Though even that undersells just how hard the Trojans worked to shoot themselves in the foot. Then shoot themselves in the other foot. Then put their foot back on their body, and shoot it again.

On special teams alone, SC was called for kick catch interference, turning Oregon's starting field position from the 18-yard-line to the 33. Then with the game tied at 14 in the second quarter, they allowed the Ducks to return a punt for a game-changing touchdown. Things got worse from there.

USC Demolishes Itself, Oregon Dominates Offensively

USC turned the ball over, but forced the Ducks into a long field goal attempt on the ensuing drive. Kicker Addison Sappington missed it, but the Trojans jumped over the line for an automatic first down and 15-yard penalty.

The Ducks promptly scored a touchdown, after being handed yet another opportunity. Still, SC drove down the field for a chip shot field goal attempt to end the second quarter. And missed it. To sum up USC's first half, the Trojans had a kick catch interference, handed Oregon a free seven points on a pointless leaping penalty, threw an interception, and missed a chip shot 27-yard field goal.

SC hung around in the second half, but couldn't get enough stops against Oregon's quality offense to get the ball back with a chance to win.

The Ducks deserved to win; they were consistently good on offense, and despite a ton of penalties, didn't beat themselves the way USC loves to do. They got stops when they needed it, took advantage of the Trojans' excessive desire to lose, and dominated in the running game.

This game had massive College Football Playoff implications, and it likely cements several teams in the expanded playoff. Oregon now has a big win on the resume, and with a 10-1 record, quite clearly controls its own destiny. Beat the Washington Huskies next weekend, and the Ducks are in. If Michigan upsets Ohio State next Saturday and the Ducks beat UW, they'll make the Big Ten Championship game and give themselves an even better opportunity. Potentially even a chance at a first round bye with a win over Indiana.

The USC Trojans had to win on Saturday to give themselves a chance, and the loss officially eliminates them from playoff contention. It's another disappointment, though a win over UCLA would at least give the Trojans a 9-3 season after going just 13-11 the last two years.

What this also does is clear a path for teams like Oklahoma, or potentially say, the Miami Hurricanes, to make the playoff. If results go the way you'd expect, we might be looking at a field that's pretty much set:

Indiana

Ohio State

Oregon

Georgia

Texas A&M

Big 12 (Texas Tech)

ACC

G5

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Alabama

An SC win would have invited chaos and made the final two weeks riveting television. You never know in college football, but the Trojans dedication to finding ways to lose ended much of that probability.