Let's Table The Championship Parade Shaming, Shall We?

Dunking on the number of fans that show up to a championship parade is poor taste.

A pair of champions were crowned earlier this month in two of the four major North American sports leagues.

On June 17, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Edmonton Oilers en route to their second straight Stanley Cup.

Less than a week later, the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers to capture their first NBA Championship since moving to the Sooner State nearly two decades earlier.

As is customary in our rabid sports fan culture, both teams had parades to celebrate the hard work of the players and reward the loyal fans who had been with them from the start.

And as is also customary, the internet (and OutKick) decided to "yuck the yum" of every supporter within earshot.

Now listen, I'm all for pointing and laughing at things that deserve to be pointed and laughed at.

Hell, I just wrote a few days ago about how pathetic Oklahoma City's on-court celebration was following their Game 7 win in the NBA Finals.

But dunking on the number of fans that show up to a championship parade just feels like poor taste.

Let's start with the Thunder.

Oklahoma City opted to have its parade on a Tuesday afternoon, meaning even with kids being out on summer break, most of the fans that showed up probably had to call out of work.

We also have to consider the parade took place less than 48 hours after the Thunder hoisted the Larry O'Brien, meaning most people coming from out of state would have had next to no time to arrange travel plans.

With the Panthers, it was more about location and population than anything else.

The city of Fort Lauderdale is home to just a touch under 200,000 people, good for being the 141st largest city in the country.

As far as cities with a major sports franchise, that has to be down there with Green Bay as one of the least populated sports towns in America.

The fact that they held their celebration on the beach did them no favors, either.

The stretch of A1A the Panthers rode down was less than 500 feet wide, including the beach, and could only be accessed by two major roads (Sunrise Blvd and Las Olas Dr).

These are factors that need to be taken into account when trying to roast a fanbase for their lack of enthusiasm.

Selective editing plays a big part, as well.

Look at the photos taken by some more official accounts. Hardly looks like the sparsely populated pictures posted by trolls, right?

So, what did we learn today?

It's fun to troll online, but make sure you are armed with some facts and perspective before you start pecking away at your keyboard.

Ah, who am I kidding, where is the fun in that?

I can't wait for only half a million people to show up to the Detroit Lions' Super Bowl parade in the middle of a blizzard in February so I can hear all about how their fans are a bunch of bandwagon bums.

Aren't sports the best?!