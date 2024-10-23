Legendary Dodgers Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, Who Fueled Surge In Mexican Fandom, Dead At 63

The Southland received devastating news late Tuesday upon learning of the passing of Fernando Valenzuela, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who ignited a surge of Mexican fans that eventually turned into the bedrock of fandom for the famed organization.

Valenzuela passed away at 63.

The Dodgers confirmed the death of the left-handed pitching icon.

Valenzuela left the Dodgers' Spanish-language broadcasting duties shortly before this year's postseason due to undisclosed health issues, though the team followed up by promising El Toro's return to the booth for the 2025 season.

Dodgers team president and chief executive Stan Kasten released a statement on Valenzuela's death: "On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando. He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes.

"He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family."

Valenzuela became a famous figure for Dodgers baseball in the 1980s for his relatable appearance, sinking screwballs (developed amid his pitching career), and an extraordinary left arm and wind-up not gifted to many pitchers, let alone Mexican-born players before him.

When the Dodgers needed a player to connect with the abundant Mexican community in LA, Valenzuela more than fit the bill.

Valenzuela's influence created a sensation in Los Angeles and Major League Baseball dubbed "FernandoMania" at the advent of his professional career, boasting an underlying message that an average man with nothing to his name besides a pitching talent could make a name for himself in America's pastime, almost instantly. He played in LA from 1980 to 1990, winning a World Series and earning all six All-Star nods while wearing Dodger blue.

As a rookie plucked from an uninspiring pool of Mexican League players, Valenzuela pitched for the Dodgers on Opening Day in 1981, shutting out the Houston Astros to the tune of a 2–0 win. That year, Fernando won the National League Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year honors after achieving a 2.48 ERA and a 13-7 record.

Valenzuela was the saving grace for a 0-2 Dodgers team taking on the New York Yankees in the '81 Fall Classic. He propelled the Dodgers to a four-game winning streak after stealing Game 3 in New York. He threw a 147-pitch complete game to help edge the Bronx Bombers, 5-4. He retired in 1997 and had his famous No. 34 jersey retired and lionized at Chavez Ravine in 2023.

Fernando understood that his excellence could be trailblazing for other Mexican and Mexican-American players with dreams of pitching.

"By that point, I told myself, ‘now it’s a career, it’s not for fun,’" Valenzuela said, reflecting on his introduction to the pros (as relayed by The Times).

Valenzuela is survived by his four children, seven grandchildren and wife Linda.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com