Fernando Valenzuela Hopeful For 2025 Return After Sudden Health Scare

The Los Angeles Dodgers issued a statement regarding legendary ex-pitcher and Spanish-language broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela. The statement relayed that "El Toro" will remain away from the booth this postseason but added positive news on his recovery.

Last week, fans in the Southland became increasingly worried after Valenzuela, an 11-year Dodgers pitcher who played a key role in bringing a World Series title to LA in 1981, suddenly left his obligations on Sept. 24.

It was later confirmed that he was hospitalized due to an undisclosed health condition.

The organization released a statement Wednesday noting that Valenzuela is stepping away to focus on his health, but it is working toward returning to the booth in 2025.

Dodger fans breathed a sigh of relief after the update. No further information has been provided on Valenzuela's current condition.

The Dodgers posted on social media, "Fernando Valenzuela has stepped away from the Dodger broadcast booth for the remainder of this year to focus on his health.

"He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and they have asked for privacy during this time."

Valenzuela quickly became a favorite among Mexican fans at Chavez Ravine because of his exceptional screwball and rapid rise as a rookie.

In 1981, he won the National League Cy Young Award and NL Rookie of the Year after achieving a 2.48 ERA and a 13-7 record that year.

Valenzuela's absence in the booth will be felt by fans along this star-studded trail to the World Series unless there is another early exit.

