Beloved Dodgers Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela Hospitalized, Sidelined For Upcoming Postseason Broadcast

Legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, 63, was abruptly pulled from the Spanish broadcast last week and hospitalized with an undisclosed health condition.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not released details on the state of Valenzuela — the 17-year, left-handed pitcher who brought a World Series championship to Chavez Ravine in 1981. He spent 11 seasons pitching for the Southland.

Valenzuela is not expected to rejoin the team for the upcoming LA postseason, a saddening update for the LA faithful expected to listen to El Toro narrate this season's star-studded team.

Last year, the Dodgers held a ceremony to retire Fernando's famed No. 34 jersey.

The Dodgers again finished atop the NL West with a 98-64 record. LA will face the winner of the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves first-round series.

Get Well Soon.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com