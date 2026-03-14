LeBron's Self-Serving Jersey Patch Gets Meme'd To Death On Social Media

Does this guy ever get tired of the constant tongue bathing he receives from the media?

Guys, I'm starting to get the feeling that this LeBron James character is a bit of a narcissist.

Call it a hunch, but it feels like the Lakers' forward might be a little full of himself.

As crazy as that may sound to some of you, his latest bit of self-aggrandizing has been the talk of the internet as of late.

On Thursday night, it was announced that James would wear a patch honoring, of all things, the fact that he is the all-time leader in field goals made in NBA history.

What's even funnier is that this patch was announced right before the Lakers were set to take on the Chicago Bulls, meaning LeBron busted out his glorified EA Sports NBA 2K achievement badge before taking on the franchise that won six championships with Michael Jordan at the helm.

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Coincidence? I think not.

Oh, LeBron! Always chasing His Airness.

Anyway, when I first saw this patch hit my timeline on X, I was praying the rest of social media would understand the assignment here and roast the King into oblivion with some patches of their own.

And I definitely wasn't disappointed.

Those are just a few of my favorite examples. Well done, internet.

This isn't even the first time this season that James has worn a patch on his jersey to commemorate something he's accomplished in the NBA.

Back in January, King James wore a patch on his jersey recognizing the 23 years he's been in the NBA (why not when he hit 20 years or maybe wait until 25 years?).

Jesus, does this guy ever get tired of the constant tongue bathing he receives from the media?

That's a rhetorical question, because he clearly lives for it.

I expect to get plenty of hate from the "Bronsexuals" (his militant mob of fans) for this one, but no one can deny the fact that this is incredibly self-serving.

Congrats on the record, LeBron, but maybe you should wait until you're retired before you take a victory lap.