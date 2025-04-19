LeBron James' Youngest Son Commits To Arizona

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce, is heading to the desert to play college basketball.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old posted a video on social media announcing that he has officially committed to the Arizona Wildcats and will head there next year as a freshman.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS ON 17-YEAR-OLD BRYCE

"What's going on Wildcats nation? Can't wait to get there and start working. Bear down!" LeBron's youngest son said. The 6-foot-4 James is currently ranked as the No. 45 shooting guard in the country, and is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He also helped lead his Sierra Canyon high school team to the CIF State Division 1 Title.

The big question many are asking, of course, is if Bryce is better than his older brother Bronny, who was thrust into the spotlight after declaring for the NBA Draft after just one year of playing at USC. Despite many basketball analysts criticizing the move and saying Bronny wasn't ready, he was still drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers - where, conveniently, his father plays! Funny how that works out, right?!

We all know what happened next - a bizarre and rather uncomfortable "historic" moment when father and son both appeared on an NBA court earlier this season for a Lakers game. Unfortunately for Bronny, his egotistical father put him in a very tough position both on the court and from the media and fans, who have been ripping Bronny for averaging just 2.3 ppg and less than a rebound per game.



With this week's commitment announcement to Arizona, some on social media are already letting him have it.

"Sign LeBron and then Bryce and LeBron can be the first father and son to play in college," one person mockingly wrote. "LeBron is going to play long enough to have both his sons on his team," another X user chimed in.

Other Wildcat fans, however, are actually excited about Bryce signing with the team and think that if he stays and enhances his game long enough, he'll eventually be a big star for Arizona.

That's a big "IF" though, considering who his father is and his track record with Bronny.

