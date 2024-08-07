Bryce James Being Ranked As A Top 100 Prospect Makes The Overhyping Of Bronny James Look Like Child's Play

Nobody seems to have learned their lesson from the over-hyped catastrophe that was the entire situation surrounding Bronny James, because now, his younger brother, Bryce James, has been thrown into the spotlight for what appears to be no reason at all other than having LeBron James as a father.

Bryce is heading into his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, the same school Bronny attended before heading to USC for a season, and has officially been ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the 2025 class by On3.

Given that the other well-known high school recruiting websites have Bryce well outside of the Top 100 in the class of ‘25, one could argue that this is just a PR move from On3. Whether that’s the case or not, it still brings major publicity to a teenage basketball player under the pressure of having LeBron James as a father and another brother who just finagled his way into being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

There is of course serious potential for Bryce because of those same two factors just mentioned, but the bump to being a Top 100 player in the nation after he averaged fewer than six points and just 2.4 rebounds at Peach Jam sounds the alarm that he's already being over-hyped.

I'm certainly not going to sit here and bash Bryce James because someone at a website has deemed him to be one of the best high school basketball players in the nation. In fact, Bryce James having a monster senior season and being thrust onto a real NBA radar would be entertaining to watch unfold.

College hoops analysts Jeff Goodman and Kevin Sweeney both made it abundantly clear that Bryce James isn't close to being a Top 100 player in his class.

Sweeney's post about Bryce may be a little over the top given that Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers while being just 6-foot-2, playing limited minutes, and averaging just five points per game at USC.

Nevertheless, we could be in store for another one of James' kids getting way too much publicity during their amateur hoops careers.