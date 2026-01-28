LeBron James Tears Up In Cavs Return, Lakers Still Waiting On An Apology

LeBron James continues to be the belle of the ball.

LeBron James was caught in 4K on Wednesday night, tears streaming down his face as he made his return to Cleveland to face his OG team.

The Cavaliers played a tribute video for the King ahead of the matchup, and the millennials’ GOAT got visibly emotional in an admittedly rare sight for James.

The 41-year-old superstar was clearly tearing up, eventually using a towel to wipe his eyes as the crowd rose for a standing ovation.

With all eyes on LeBron’s 23rd season as potentially his last, Cleveland seized the moment to thank its leader of 11 years across two stints, delivering a genuinely touching tribute.

It was a nostalgic moment that reminded everyone why he will always be the favorite son of Akron.

But if you ask the front office in Los Angeles, those tears might be the only soft thing about LeBron these days.

While he was getting emotional in Cleveland, the NBA world has been buzzing over bombshell reports suggesting Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has finally reached her limit with his "outsized ego."

According to a recent investigative report, Lakers leadership has grown frustrated with what some have described as a shadow government run by LeBron and Klutch Sports.

Adding even more spice to an already raging fire surrounding James, Cleveland reportedly wants him back to finish his career with the Cavs.

And at this point, who could he say no to, if only for the drama?

While LeBron weeps over his glorious past in Cleveland, the Lakers are essentially sifting through the remains of a franchise he reportedly helped dismantle.

Critics have had a field day pointing out that the same man crying during a tribute video is the one who allegedly forced the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade and then reportedly dodged accountability when it imploded.

The moment was classic LeBron.

Give them a championship, give them some chaos and then offer a tearful goodbye before moving on to the next chapter.

