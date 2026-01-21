Jeanie Buss Reportedly Grew Tired Of Ungrateful LeBron James & His 'Outsized Ego'

If you're sick of LeBron James, you're in good company. Apparently, Jeanie Buss is, too.

According to a new ESPN report, the Los Angeles Lakers governor has grown frustrated with what she views as James' "outsized ego" and the level of control he and Klutch Sports wield over the franchise.

Buss' frustration reportedly dates back to James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018. While the move was widely credited with reviving a struggling franchise, Buss did not like that James was viewed as a "savior."

The relationship worsened significantly after the Lakers' disastrous 2021 trade for Russell Westbrook. The move, made in part to appease James, backfired as the Lakers finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs. According to people close to the team, Buss "privately bristled" at what she felt was James' "lack of accountability" and "the way James would shift blame onto others" after the trade failed.

By 2022, Buss' dissatisfaction had escalated to the point that she "privately mused" about not giving James a contract extension and even floated the idea of trading him, possibly to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tensions reportedly deepened again after the Lakers selected LeBron's son, Bronny James, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. According to ESPN, Buss "privately remarked that James should be grateful for such a gesture," but felt that he wasn't.

Despite those feelings, Buss ultimately agreed to extend LeBron James in the summer of 2024. Sources told ESPN she felt "resigned to the fact that they'd have to" do so, acknowledging the "massive PR hit" the franchise would take if it let him walk.

James is now in his eighth season with the Lakers, which is the longest uninterrupted stint of his career with one team. He opted into his $52.6 million contract for this season and is averaging 22.5 points per game as Los Angeles sits fifth in the Western Conference at 26–16.

These revelations emerged as part of a deep dive into Buss family dysfunction and the circumstances that led to the Lakers' $10 billion sale to Mark Walter. According to the report, Buss had become increasingly sensitive to criticism, tightened her inner circle and developed a reputation for turning against figures once considered close to the franchise — including its superstar player.

Whether this season marks the end of the LeBron James era in Los Angeles remains to be seen. But it seems clear the behind-the-scenes tension has been building for years.