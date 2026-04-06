LeBron James Gets Cooked By Grade-Schooler After Taking Shots At Memphis

LeBron James, fresh off a podcast appearance, took aim at Memphis, suggesting the Grizzlies should relocate to Nashville and piling on from there.

The better-than-thou James knocked the city’s hospitality, saying he would have "pulled an Eli Manning" if Memphis drafted him in 2003. LeBron pointed to the lack of a "proper" Hyatt hotel and the vibe of a "random Thursday" that drags the experience down to the dumps.

The NBA’s most prominent Unc and self-appointed travel critic clearly had plenty to say. What he did not account for was the response.

READ: LeBron James Calls Out Ridiculous Reporter After Being Accused Of Not Liking Black People: 'Chill'

Memphis got some unexpected backup from a grade-schooler with zero reverence for the "King," who went on a tirade in response to James for badmouthing his city. And honestly, good for him for putting Memphis on his back.

"This unc can’t be talking, bruh," the little guy said. "Maybe he was good in his prime, but can we get this unc into retirement now? Get him out of here."

While LeBron may be clamoring for the right point — bringing a team to the bustling Nashville — he made a few enemies with the additional strays thrown at the expense of Memphis. But LeBron’s preference for Nashville over the grit of Memphis is quintessential, elitist James.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young even invited him to experience the city’s culture, though that offer is unlikely to crack the King’s itinerary.

At 41, LeBron is now gearing up to lead the third-seeded Lakers into the playoffs, and he may have to do it shorthanded. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both dealing with injuries, the workload only gets heavier from here.

If Memphis is not five-star enough for him, that is his prerogative.

Somewhere in the 901, these NBA Playoffs, one kid who is not impressed will be watching closely … just waiting for the moment to call Unc out again when things go sideways.

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