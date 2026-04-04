LeBron James Calls Out Ridiculous Reporter After Being Accused Of Not Liking Black People: 'Chill'

The 41-year-old superstar says his dislike for Memphis has nothing to do with race.

Well, how about this for an unexpected turn of events.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has recently taken up golf in his free time, and has spoken repeatedly about his newfound love for the rapidly growing YouTube golf world. Personalities like Grant Horvat, the Bryan Bros., and Bob Does Sports. Well, just this week, a new video hit YouTube, where James filmed nine holes with the Bob Does Sports crew.

While the video was fun, lighthearted, and entertaining, like all Bob Does Sports videos are, one comment James made has taken on a life of its own on social media.

"I’m f*****g 41-years-old, you think I want to do that sh*t being in Memphis on a random a** Thursday," James said. "I’m not like the first guy even to talk about in the NBA. Like, we all like, ‘You guys have to move’… Go over to Nashville."

RELATED: ESPN Personality Calls LeBron A 'Gentrifier' For Disliking Memphis

Well, those comments have been wildly unpopular with exactly who'd you expect, and LeBron got some ridiculous questions about it this week.

LeBron Accused Of Not Liking Black People In New Interview

One reporter asked LeBron about "how people are taking those comments," to which he responded, "What do you mean, taking them?"

The reporter clarified that the reaction apparently has been that "People get upset about the fact that Memphis was looked at as a team that, you know, a lot of black people in Memphis, compared to Nashville, for example."

LeBron laughed and said, "DId I say I don't like black people?" The reporter responds, "No, you didn't say that," to which James said, "Oh. Oh."

The reporter wouldn't stop though, saying, "But there were people who were wondering why Memphis was targeted." James interjected, saying, "Milwaukee was too, did they miss that one too?" Before sarcastically nodding and asking, "They didn't see that?"

"I'm 41-years-old and there's two cities I don't like playing in right now, and that's Milwaukee and that's Memphis. What is the problem with that? I don't like going home either, and I'm from there. People are ridiculous…So what are we talking about? People need to figure out other ways to put their energy to other things that are important. Seriously, I'm not talking about the city, the people in Memphis, I don't like staying at the Hyacinth, what's wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? People need to chill the hell out."

My how the tables have turned. LeBron is, of course, completely justified in not liking playing in Memphis, but it's funny to see someone of his political ideology finally get the "your totally valid opinion that has nothing to do with race is actually racist" treatment that many on the right have been subjected to for years.

Maybe he'll learn something from this experience, that the oh-so-kind and tolerant left will immediately turn on someone the second they make a comment that can even be remotely taken as some sort of criticism of their views. Though that's likely as doubtful as LeBron ever playing for the Grizzlies.