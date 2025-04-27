LeBron James Shook by Rudy Gobert's Elbow in Lakers' Loss To Timberwolves: VIDEO

Lakers star LeBron James wasn't acting this time.

LBJ took an elbow from Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert during Sunday's clash at Target Center, hitting the deck after contact to the back of his head.

James and Gobert were under the basket during an Anthony Edwards free throw when Gobert delivered the not-so-subtle shot, which shook LeBron.

Players from both benches rushed over after the flagrant hit on James.

Gobert, known for doling out extra contact, received a Flagrant 1 for the hit, and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was assessed a technical.

Edwards' free throw left Minnesota trailing by nine, but the Timberwolves rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Lakers 32-19, to nab the win.

LeBron and the Lakers faltered late, losing 116-113 in a critical Game 4.

The anticipated first postseason with Luka Doncic in Purple and Gold is teetering on disappointment. Down 3-1 in the first-round Western Conference series, the Lakers face a must-win Game 5 on Wednesday in LA.

