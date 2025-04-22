Anthony Edwards' D*** Size Comments Toward Lakers Fans Cost Him 50K

Anthony Edwards got way too cocky after the Timberwolves crushed the Lakers 117-95 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs’ first round.

On Tuesday, the NBA slapped him with a $50,000 fine for jawing with Lakers fans at Crypto.com Arena over the weekend, where he strutted out a brag about his larger-than-life package.

Parked at the scorer’s table in the fourth quarter, Ant fired back at rowdy Lakers fans as he dropped a jab about his "d**k" being bigger, while grabbing his junk, and the whole interaction caught on video seemed to reach the eyes of the league offices.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Edwards was fined for using the obscene gesture and language … but as OutKick's Clay Travis shared, reacting to the video, that may be the best 50K Ant will ever spend.

Anthony Edwards is known for his fiery trash talk, but his loose language has racked up hefty fines this season. His latest jab at Lakers fans added to his growing tab, with fines totaling an estimated $370,000 for the 2024-25 season.

Ant's fans have long praised him for boasting a taste of the same attitude as NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.

In the third quarter, Edwards spooked Minnesota fans, hobbling after a weird landing, wincing like he’d pulled something before he went to the locker room. Turns out, it was just cramps.

Ant has flipped the bird at fans and is now going ‘meat-for-meat’ with them … what will Edwards do next?

