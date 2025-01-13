Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Hit With Fifth Fine of the Season Following Latest Incident

Young Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is racking up fines this season, going carte blanche in paying off league penalties. On Sunday, Edwards flipped off an NBA official during a tight loss to the Grizzlies, which put him back in the crosshairs of the league's disciplinary offices.

Edwards flipped the bird (this time not toward fans), and the league noticed.

The NBA announced Monday that Edwards had been fined $50,000 for making an "obscene gesture."

The league released a statement Monday: "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official."

This was Edwards' fifth disciplinary action this season, raising questions about when the league will fine him for repeatedly violating conduct guidelines.

In December 2024 alone, the league fined Edwards $175,000 for two incidents.

He received a $75,000 fine for his first offense for criticizing NBA officials in an interview.

A week after that incident, Edwards led a profanity-laced interview, which cost him $100,000.

In November, Edwards made headlines for flipping off Sacramento Kings fans after an overtime victory in Minnesota. Later that month, he was hit with his first fine of the season — a $40,000 penalty — for publicly criticizing NBA referees following a Timberwolves win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Between criticizing officials, flipping off critics or flipping off officials, expect Edwards to (likely) face more hefty fines for the remainder of the season.

