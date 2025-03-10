LeBron James Slammed In Blunt Fashion By Conservative Star: WATCH

A rising conservative star shared some blunt thoughts about LeBron James over the weekend.

Scott Jennings has made a name for himself by clowning liberals on CNN. He goes to battle every night against entire panels, and usually walks away the winner.

Now, he's found the next person he's interested in calling out:

The Lakers star forward.

Scott Jennings calls out LeBron James.

LeBron James threw one of the most outrageous flops you'll ever see during a weekend loss to the Boston Celtics.

Jennings, justifiably, wasn't impressed.

"Can we just call this what it is? Cheating," the CNN and conservative star tweeted Sunday afternoon.

I think it's safe to say the conservative pundit nailed the NBA star. You can check out his tweet below.

There were also plenty of people who agreed with Jennings' take on LeBron and his ridiculous flopping.

LeBron James might have four rings, but he's also done a phenomenal job of turning people against the NBA.

He's the king of woke garbage. Let's not forget his all-time dumbest move when he doxxed a police officer who saved a young woman, and later deleted the tweet. The internet is forever, LeBron!

Now, he's getting cooked by Scott Jennings in front of the entire internet. Clearly, he struck a chord because Jennings' tweet has more than a million views as of publication.

