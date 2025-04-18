LeBron James' Production Company Was Paid $50k By Harris Campaign For Slanderous Video Attacking Donald Trump

Endorsing Kamala Harris might not have been a smart move in the grand scheme of things, but it certainly was a lucrative one.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James voiced support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election cycle. Frankly, that’s like pointing out the sky is blue; the ultra-progressive LeBron supporting a Democratic candidate is not surprising by any stretch.

At the time, James said he was endorsing Harris to help ensure a better future for his kids . To do so, he had his production team make a video that dishonestly made it look like Donald Trump was a racist.

Read: LeBron James Torn To Shreds For Dishonest Anti-Trump Video: REACTIONS

Evidently, James didn’t spread misleading propaganda videos for free. Reports have emerged showing that his production company was paid for posting that video.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the Harris campaign sent James’ - The SpringHill Company - a $50,000 check for throwing dirt on Trump’s reputation.

Evidently, he was just one of the few people who got a big payday for trying to get Harris elected.

Endorsing a political candidate of his choosing is within James’ First Amendment right as an American citizen. That’s not the problem. The problem is that he posted a video that spread falsehoods about someone, made it seem like he was doing it out of the kindness of his heart for his kids, and then got his production company paid for doing so.

Being dishonest can get you a big payday from certain people, but you can’t put a price tag on being someone who has integrity. James wouldn’t know a thing about that last part.