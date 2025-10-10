LeBron James Has Sciatica, And The Internet Might Have Uncovered The Cause

Maybe leave the deadlifts to the professionals, Bron

NBA superstar and supposedly the best player in the history of the game, LeBron James, is entering his 23rd season of professional basketball.

That kind of feat is impressive in its own right, but the fact that James has been able to play at such a high level while, more importantly, avoiding any serious injury is astounding.

Year 23 is off to an auspicious start for James, though, as he has been sidelined with a malady that is all too familiar to even the most regimented athletes (Hennessy addiction notwithstanding).

Father Time might be catching up to you, LeBron.

In all seriousness, I've had sciatica, and it sucks.

You can't even sit down for more than five minutes without becoming exceedingly uncomfortable, and basic tasks may send a stinging sensation shooting down the back side of one of your legs.

I'm not sure how The King's sciatic nerve got messed up badly enough to miss significant time this season, but mine happened when I was deadlifting in the gym.

I wasn't even pulling an enormous amount of weight, even by my subpar standards, but something was off with my form and…

Oh, what's this? I'm being told we have video of LeBron awkwardly deadlifting a relatively low amount of weight.

Caught you red-handed, Mr. James!

I remember when this video clip was circulating the internet over the summer, and plenty of people knew something was off, myself included.

The way he swings the weight away from himself alone makes my back scream out in pain.

How can a guy who apparently spends more than $1 million a year on his fitness have such jacked-up deadlifting form?

It defies all logic.

The form police finally got one right, even though numerous LeBron fanboys shouted us down for our "wrongthink."

It's nice to see people taking victory laps on this one, too.

Say it with your chest, Dr. Mueller!

Seriously, though, I hope LeBron gets better soon.

From one sciatica sufferer to another, this injury is no fun, and it makes you feel like a 95-year-old man sometimes.

And, LeBron, if you need any stretches to help you get back to 100% faster, just email me at austin.perry@outkick.com.

I would love to put our differences aside and help out.