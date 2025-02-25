LeBron James, Bronny Deny Claims Of 2022 Car Crash Made In Lawsuit

Go back to October 22, 2024 — the day LeBron James and Bronny first stepped on an NBA court as a father-son duo.

Hours before the hyped-up Lakers tip-off, a legal claim in Los Angeles County Superior Court surfaced, accusing LeBron and Bronny of involvement in an alleged 2022 car crash with two women.

LeBron, 40, and Bronny, 20, are formally denying the claims after their legal representation refuted the lawsuit filed against the NBA players (reported Tuesday via ESPN's Baxter Holmes).

Plaintiffs April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen claim they suffered extensive medical damages and substantial loss in their vehicle’s value after LeBron and Bronny collided with them on a highway in Littlerock, Calif. McGillen was driving the vehicle at the time, according to legal documents relayed by the LA Times.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) does not have a record of the incident.

Until this week, the Jameses had not acknowledged the car crash claims.

