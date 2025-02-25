LeBron James, Bronny Deny Claims Of 2022 Car Crash Made In Lawsuit

Published|Updated

Go back to October 22, 2024 — the day LeBron James and Bronny first stepped on an NBA court as a father-son duo.

Hours before the hyped-up Lakers tip-off, a legal claim in Los Angeles County Superior Court surfaced, accusing LeBron and Bronny of involvement in an alleged 2022 car crash with two women. 

PHILADELPHIA - Bronny James #9 stands by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

LeBron, 40, and Bronny, 20, are formally denying the claims after their legal representation refuted the lawsuit filed against the NBA players (reported Tuesday via ESPN's Baxter Holmes).

READ: Lebron James, Bronny Named In Lawsuit Stemming From 2022 Car Crash

Plaintiffs April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen claim they suffered extensive medical damages and substantial loss in their vehicle’s value after LeBron and Bronny collided with them on a highway in Littlerock, Calif. McGillen was driving the vehicle at the time, according to legal documents relayed by the LA Times.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) does not have a record of the incident.

LOS ANGELES - Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Charlotte Hornets on February 19, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Until this week, the Jameses had not acknowledged the car crash claims.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)