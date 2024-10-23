Lebron James, Bronny Named In Lawsuit Stemming From 2022 Car Crash

Consider this the first twist in that explosive storyline featuring LeBron and Bronny James we warned you about yesterday.

The James family's team-up is set to be the most talked-about topic of the new NBA season, and Wednesday's latest development shows that it can branch out beyond the basketball court—perhaps into the legal court.

On Tuesday, hours before 39-year-old LeBron shared the court with Bronny for three minutes at Crypto.com Arena, the tandem hoopers were named as defendants in a Los Angeles County lawsuit stemming from a car crash in 2022.

It's awfully convenient timing for the plaintiffs seeking unspecified damages from the Jameses after LeBron and Bronny allegedly rammed into her car while traveling through Littlerock, Calif.

According to plaintiffs April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillenm, the pair suffered extensive medical damages and lost value in their vehicle after LeBron and Bronny hit them while riding on a highway. Per TMZ Sports, the Jameses have not acknowledged the suit, and the plaintiffs have not commented further on their demands.

Even for people who wish the worst for an arrogant LeBron and Bronny James, accused of being born on third base with a golden spoon held up to his mouth, this kind of well-timed legal action just reeks of desperation.

Rather than letting the week be about the momentous father-son team-up that NBA fans may not see again in this lifetime, someone's feeling litigious over an alleged car wreck from two years ago.

Bronny is not good, and we all get it. There's no need for another far-reaching reaction about how their three-minute connection on the court was staged beyond Tuesday's game.

But ruining the historic basketball scene this week by opting to sue the two Lakers seems like a foul play for attention.