LaVar Ball’s Emotional Journey Through Foot Amputation Tugs at the Heartstrings

LaVar Ball's health struggle, which ultimately led to the amputation of his right foot, was a serious matter, despite the antics we’re accustomed to seeing from the Big Baller Brand chief.

Fans of the eccentric Ball father were concerned in February when news spread that the 57-year-old had suffered a medical emergency, which required an amputation well beyond his right ankle.

LaVar spoke to SLAM Magazine to chronicle the journey he went through with his recent medical procedure.

Ball went through serious turmoil but found resilience through his sons — LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo— who all overcame their troubles to achieve their eventual success.

"I’m gonna give y’all the real deal," Ball told the outlet in an exclusive interview. "Recently, I had some personal issues I had to deal with. I had an infection where I was in the hospital for over a month. This happened right in the middle of when [LiAngelo’s] banger ‘Tweaker’ was blowing up around the world, in January.

"Funny how life works sometimes."

Ball disclosed that his emergency amputation stemmed from complications related to his diabetes.

"I had an infection on my foot that started spreading through my blood due to not paying attention to my diabetes. I ended up having to get my leg amputated.

"First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said, ‘We gotta go almost knee-high for another surgery.’ Three surgeries. And then there were also the blood transfusions. Not one, not two, not three — four different times."

Although Ball went through a rough patch, he still shines with enthusiasm.

It was a dark path that put him where he is now.

"All those surgeries and blood transfusions — it made me question whether it was worth going through it sometimes. It made me think, ‘Man, just kill me and let me go about my business.’ It made me think that maybe it’s time for me to shut it down."

Ball has posted several "update" videos in which he’s either dancing or pushing his physical limits with a workout after the operation.

"Then seeing what my boys are doing out there, they’re like, ‘Dad, you’re the toughest dude I know.’ That made me keep going. Even though I’m a bad man, I don’t need much; it was good to have that backing from my boys. One of the things that makes me go is when they are all together. When they are all together, I feel strong."

Tugs at the heartstrings. Keep on, LaVar.

