LaVar Ball Is Back and Pumping Iron On One Foot

There are no days off for Big Baller Brand's LaVar Ball.

The one-footed father of LiAngelo, Lonzo, and LaMelo Ball posted a workout on his social media that left fans stunned by his perseverance.

LaVar's latest outing was shared on the Big Baller Brand account, showing the elder Ball curling weights alongside his son LiAngelo. Ball’s bandaged stump was in full view.

"Another day to come back," the post's caption read.

LaVar's resilience inspired fans.

There's nothing holding LaVar back from putting on a basketball shoe and taking the court in the ultimate comeback from his surgery.

In early February, LaVar Ball suffered an undisclosed medical emergency that required an amputation above his right ankle.

Ball gained popularity not just by raising his three successful sons but also by calling out NBA greats and challenging them to one-on-one action. Now that LaVar is hopping on one foot, the playing field is finally fair.

Ball’s spirits have been tremendously high since his emergency surgery. Just two weeks after the procedure, LaVar shared a video of himself getting his groove on.

LaVar has also been sharing updates on his adventures scooting around on his new wheels.

