LaVar Ball Comments About Recent Foot Amputation, Jokes He Could Grow It Back If He Wanted To

LaVar Ball had his right foot amputated earlier this month. The most surprising fact about it, outside of the whole losing a foot thing, is that the news came out of nowhere. Nobody in the history of the human race enjoys the spotlight more than Ball, so the news to appear out of thin air was a shocker.

Ball, the father of NBA players LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, as well as rapper LiAngelo Ball, has since commented about his amputation.

While the operation being kept under wraps was off-brand, his first comments about his situation was peak LaVar Ball.

"For everyone asking how I'm feeling — I may not have my foot anymore, but you know what I got now? That Primby TikTok verification!" Ball said in a video. "Did y'all forget I'm LaVar? If I wanted to, I'd grow it back!"

A guy who just lost a foot joking that he could grow it back if he wanted to is objectively hilarious.

Ball underwent the procedure to remove his right foot after dealing with "serious" medical issue to which no further details have been shared.

A photo of Ball in a wheelchair shortly after the procedure showed him in good spirits.

While all three of his children's careers were just getting going, LaVar Ball was one of the most polarizing figures in sports and pop culture. During those days he picked up his fair share of haters and doubters, but now, he seems to be genuinely appreciated by most. He's also been dubbed a winner in the dad department given all three of the Ball boys have figured things out in life, to put it mildly.

LiAngelo Ball, who played college basketball at UCLA, has since found fame in the rap scene with his song ‘Tweaker’ going mega-viral over the past few weeks. Lonzo Ball, the second-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has battled injuries but is back on the floor with the Chicago Bulls this year. Then, LaMelo Ball leads the Charlotte Hornets in scoring with 26.3 points per game in what is his fifth season in the league after being picked third-overall in 2020.