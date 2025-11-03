Lane Kiffin Takes Sloppy And Unnecessary Shot At Big Ten On Social Media

Lane Kiffin seems to have a problem with Indiana and Ohio State.

Lane Kiffin, for some reason, decided to fire a shot at the Big Ten with a simple retweet.

Ole Miss is currently sitting at 8-1 and 5-1 in the SEC. Kiffin has the Rebels running like a well-oiled machine with the regular season winding down.

It would take a lot to go wrong for Ole Miss to not make the College Football Playoff. You'd think Kiffin would be focused on the final three games of the season, and not on social media.

Nope.

Lane Kiffin takes shot at the Big Ten.

Kiffin decided to hop on X and retweet the tweet below, which claims Indiana and Ohio State have to play teams with a 4-23 record to get into the playoff.

First off, this tweet isn't even correct. Let's break down the remaining schedules for Ohio State and Indiana.

Ohio State:

Purdue (2-7 and 0-6 in conference)

UCLA (3-5 and 3-2 in conference)

Rutgers (4-5 and 1-5 in conference)

Michigan (7-2 and 5-1 in conference)

Indiana:

Penn State (3-5 and 0-5 in conference)

Wisconsin (2-6 and 0-5 in conference)

Purdue (2-7 and 0-6 in conference)

It is true Indiana's final three opponents have a combined conference record of 0-16, but where the hell is this 4-23 record coming from?

Michigan alone has five conference wins and still has to play Ohio State. Perhaps, a gracious interpretation is that Ohio State can lose to Michigan and still get in. That's true if they win the Big Ten title game. Not sure if it's the case if they lose the title game and lose to Michigan.

While we're on the subject, let's take a look at the gauntlet Ole Miss has to end the year:

The Citadel (4-5 in the FCS)

Florida (3-5 and 2-3 in conference)

Mississippi State (5-4 and 1-4 in conference)

Not sure Kiffin should be popping off given the cupcake finale the Rebels have for the season. Say whatever you want about Ohio State and Indiana, but they're not playing an FCS team during the most important part of the season.

The simple reality is that teams have to go out and win games. Hypothetical matchups (looking at you, Paul Finebaum), and nonstop complaining about schedules is simply a distraction. Just go play and win, and let the chips fall where they may. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.