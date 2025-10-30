Paul Finebaum Launches Unprovoked Attack On Big Ten, Comments Will Enrage Fans: WATCH

Fans are flooding in with reactions after Paul Finebaum's comments about Indiana.

The Hoosiers are currently the second-ranked team in America, and Curt Cignetti has the program rolling in Bloomington with an 8-0 record.

The team is averaging a staggering 45.4 points per game as it rolls through the Big Ten. What was once a joke program in the Big Ten has turned into a legitimate national title contender.

Just don't tell that to Paul Finebaum.

Paul Finebaum takes shot at Indiana.

AL.com posted a video earlier in the week of some comments from the most famous SEC pundit in America, and he decided to make a bold claim.

"I think Indiana is very dominating. They're extremely good. They won that big game against Oregon. I’d like to see Indiana go through the gauntlet that Alabama has gone through in the last five weeks. They would not be undefeated," Finebaum claimed without hesitation.

You can watch a video of his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"They would not be undefeated."

Interesting. Aren't these dumb hypothetical scenarios fun?

Let's take a look at the Crimson Tide over the past five weeks:

24-21 win over Georgia

30-14 win over Vanderbilt

27-24 win over Missouri

37-20 win over Tennessee

29-22 win over South Carolina

A tough schedule for sure, but what makes anyone think Indiana couldn't have gone 5-0 against that slate? Let's remember Alabama lost to a very underwhelming FSU team to open the season. Indiana has thoroughly run through every team it has played. Could FSU have gone 5-0 against that schedule? After all, they did route Kalen DeBoer's squad.

Fans were also quick to weigh in with a variety of reactions.

To be fair to Paul Finebaum, he knows what he's doing. Make no mistake about it. That man is an expert when it comes to riling people up and triggering Big Ten fans while defending the SEC at any cost.

He's the conference's most loyal soldier and defender, and he never disappoints. I have no doubt he knew what the reaction would be the moment his words left his mouth.

Well done, Paul. Well done, as always.

What do you think about Finebaum's claims about Indiana? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.