Paul Finebaum Still Can’t Shake His Lane Kiffin ‘Miley Cyrus’ Jab: VIDEO

ESPN college football commentator Paul Finebaum has caused quite a splash this week after speaking with OutKick's Clay Travis.

Not only did Finebaum announce his intentions to possibly run for Alabama's Senate as a Republican candidate, but Clay also asked him where things stand these days with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

There's clearly no love lost between the two.

Finebaum reflected on the moment he once compared the fiery Kiffin to Miley Cyrus — which, as he noted, wasn’t exactly meant as a compliment.

Clay asked: "What’s your relationship like with Lane Kiffin?"

"Anytime you have Lane Kiffin on, I stop and I watch the whole interview. It's unscripted, there's always a little tension and conflict, and I never know what’s going to happen after each question. The interaction is unpredictable, and that’s what makes it compelling."

Then he added with a laugh: "It's like getting in a vacuum for 10 or 12 minutes and forgetting what’s going on. The last two interviews we’ve had were epic — and I couldn’t tell you a single thing we actually said. My relationship with Kiffin? Well, let’s just say I hated his guts when he left Tennessee. And I think most of Tennessee felt the same way."

Clay jumped in: "I think that’s accurate."

Finebaum then shared one of his favorite stories about Kiffin.

"In 2013, the SEC Network had just hired me, but it wasn’t launching until 2014, so they put me on College GameDay. I’m sitting in a meeting, and Chris Fowler says, ‘We’re gonna come to you and ask about the quarterback situation at USC.’ And I thought, who cares …

"So when they asked me live, I just went off on Kiffin. I said he’d never have gotten his job without his father. And I capped it off by saying, ‘Lane Kiffin is the Miley Cyrus of college football.’

"Now, keep in mind, Miley Cyrus wasn’t exactly having a great moment at that time. I walked off the set, nobody said a word to me, and I had no idea Kiffin was still one of the golden boys. When I landed back home, my wife picked me up and said, ‘Why in the world would you say something that dumb about Lane Kiffin?’"

A decade later, that off-the-cuff jab still defines Finebaum’s complicated relationship with Kiffin.

