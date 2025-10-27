Lane Kiffin Fires Back At Brent Venables’ “Better Team" Comment With Receipts After Ole Miss Win Over Sooners

Lane Kiffin has been at the center of attention across college football in recent weeks, not just because Ole Miss is contending for a playoff spot, but also as LSU and Florida look for new head coaches.

Coming off a win over Oklahoma this past weekend, the Rebels now control their postseason destiny. But Kiffin wasn’t done making headlines around the Sooners, responding to head coach Brent Venables’ postgame remarks about who was the "better team."

During his coaches show that aired Sunday, Venables gave his assessment of the loss to Ole Miss, where he had a running list of the things that went wrong for his team. But, he didn’t shy away from mentioning that he thought Oklahoma was just ‘out-executed’ on the field.

"I felt like we were the better team, but at the end of the day, this is a game of performance and executing," Venables said. "I thought they out-executed us when it mattered the most."

Kiffin Decided To Twist The Knife, Just A Tad

Fast forward to Monday, when Kiffin was asked about Venables’ comments. The Ole Miss coach didn’t hold back, calling it a "hot take", while also deciding to twist the knife in the process.

"That's a hot take, they had the better team. I wouldn't have thought people watching would say that," Kiffin noted. "I felt that, for one, we won at their place. … We won by eight points, and I think we left a lot out there. I think we should've won by a couple scores. I don't know how he evaluated that game that they were the better team."

Turns out, that wasn’t the end of Kiffin's response, as he then decided to bring up past games that he was a part of as an assistant coach against Brent Venables' defense.

"Maybe he had the better team at Oklahoma when we beat them 55-19 in the national championship," Kiffin said. "Maybe he had the better team at Clemson when we beat them 45-40 in the national championship at Alabama"

Yes, Lane went all the way back to 2005, when he was an assistant at USC, while Venables was coaching the Oklahoma defense. As for the Clemson reference, Kiffin was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator for Alabama during its national championship run.

It’s impressive that Kiffin still remembers the exact scores, given I can barely remember my cell phone bill each month.

But once again, as the college football world watches Ole Miss make another run toward the playoff, with Florida and LSU waiting to see if he will make the jump from Ole Miss, Kiffin has plenty of onlookers.

Or, as those who cover him daily might say: just another day in the Lane Kiffin era.