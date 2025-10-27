After Brian Kelly's Firing, The Best Job In America Is Now Up For Grabs

You won't see many coaches in America turn this one down.

The awkward marriage between Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers came to an acrimonious end on Sunday night, which naturally left everyone in the college football world shocked.

Well, everyone except me, of course, but suffice it to say, a lot of ears across the country perked up after the news of Kelly's firing trickled out of Baton Rouge late Sunday evening.

With Kelly out, this opens up what I and many others believe to be the best college football job in America.

Surprised? You shouldn't be.

For as much of a Gator homer as I can be at times, I can also be an objective sports writer when need be as well.

But what goes into being the best job in the country?

Let's go through a few reasons why the LSU head coach opening is the most coveted seat in college football.

It Practically Recruits Itself

When you think of recruiting hotbeds, your mind probably goes to states like Texas, Florida or California.

While you are right for the most part, Louisiana has quietly become one of the most talent-rich high school football states per capita in the union.

And the best part about these homegrown recruits: they're all loyal – almost to a fault – to the state of Louisiana.

According to 247Sports, five of the top 10 recruits from the state chose to stay home during last year's recruiting cycle, including the number one recruit Louisiana, five-star running back Harlem Berry.

Couple that with the fact that there is virtually zero in-state competition for LSU, and you can practically recruit elite classes on autopilot.

Don't believe me?

Every coach that has been in Baton Rouge since the turn of the 21st century has recruited at a championship level, including Brian Kelly, a guy who makes Bob Knight look like Santa Claus by comparison.

Kelly had a top-five class and two top-10 classes while at LSU, and was trending for another top-five class up until he was let go.

I can't think of a better job in America when it comes to talent acquisition, which is at least 50% of the game in college.

The Support Is Second To None

When talking about the support coaches receive at LSU, it comes in many shapes and sizes.

The administration is famously committed to doing everything it takes to make sure their football coaches are set up to succeed, whether that means financial resources or otherwise.

Don't let the "quick" firing of Brian Kelly fool you, if you do your job and the fanbase accepts you, you will be set up for life as the coach of the Tigers.

On the subject of the fans, LSU supporters are some of the most rabid and loyal you will find in all the world.

There's a reason Tiger Stadium is referred to as Death Valley, as the crazy Cajuns make it nearly impossible for opponents to get out of there with a W, especially at night.

Speaking of Death Valley…

The Facilities Are ELITE

There is no more intimidating place to play in all college football than Death Valley after sundown.

Venues like The Swamp, The Horseshoe, and Happy Valley come close, but there is something about that LSU "voodoo magic" that puts Tiger Stadium a step above the rest.

When 102,000 maniacal Cajuns are screaming their heads off as the band fires up "Chinese Bandits," it's hard to imagine a more hostile home field advantage.

But it isn't just the stadium that has coaches salivating.

The football facilities in general are second to none in Baton Rouge, with their recent upgrades giving the place a crystal sheen that few in the country can match.

Not only is this a nice bone to throw to the players, but it shows potential coaches that the administration is committed to winning if their willing to routinely pump eight figures into the program at the drop of a hat.

I believe you could make an argument for some other jobs like Georgia or Ohio State being the top destination for a college football coach, but for my money, it might not get much better than Louisiana State University.