Lane Kiffin Doesn't Recognize New Nice Guy Nick Saban: 'Never Saw That Side'

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin used to work on the same coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. From 2013-17 , Kiffin was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide when Saban was still roaming the sidelines.

Since then, Kiffin has moved on to Ole Miss and Saban is now working on College GameDay. During Saban’s short time in television, we’ve seen him show a humorous , joyful, and engaging side that was starkly opposite to his demanding, harsh, and often negative demeanor as a coach. His numerous appearances in commercials have also shown us more of Saban’s positive characteristics.

All of this has come as a massive shock to Kiffin. As we stated above, Kiffin got an up-close-and-personal look at Saban for three-plus years as his offensive coordinator - and saw none of what college football fans have witnessed in recent weeks. So when Kiffin appeared briefly on GameDay to talk about this personality change, he mentioned that it was like seeing a completely different person.

"I love Coach, but I never saw that side," Kiffin joked . "I actually saw a commercial. I paused it, replayed it, videoed it with my phone — I sent it to Kirby [Smart], sent it to Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and all these guys and I was like, ‘Who is this guy man? This guy is awesome. Making jokes.’"

Indeed, seeing this side of Saban is quite entertaining. And while Kiffin probably would have liked to see a more jolly Saban every now and again, I’m sure winning two national titles while in Tuscaloosa helped make up for that loss.

Ole Miss plays Kentucky at noon, and Alabama faces Georgia in a must-see clash of heavyweights at 7:30.