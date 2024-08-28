Nick Saban Is Now 'Worst Vacation Rental Host Of All Time' In Life After Football With Hilarious Commercial

Life after coaching continues to treat Nick Saban well, whether that's on College Gameday, hitting the golf course or shooting a commercial with VRBO.

While he's gotten away from yelling at players and assistant coaches on the field, the former Alabama head coach is now known as the ‘Worst Vacation Rental Host Of All Time’, thanks to VRBO. As we've witnessed over the past year, Nick Saban has shown a side of himself that fans of college football had never seen before.

Whether that's cutting it up with Pat McAfee while in Ireland for the opening game of the college football season, or starring in commercials alongside celebrities, it's obvious that the legendary coach is having a good time.

Just when you thought we'd seen it all when it comes to this ‘new’ Nick Saban, he goes off and shoots one of the funniest commercials I've seen in a while. This time with the vacation rental company ‘VRBO’.

As the company likes to put it, ‘the greatest coach of all time humorously transforms into the most demanding vacation rental host of all time, highlighting a key difference that sets VRBO apart from its competitors — private vacation homes with no hosts'.

Nick Saban Once Again Shows His Funny Side

Ok, how can you not get a kick out of that video. Whether it's sitting on the front-porch waiting for the guest to arrive with his signature Alabama straw-hat, or riding the lawnmower with his headphones on, this is some fantastic work.

For all these years, it looks like Nick Saban was hiding this hilarious side of himself, and now he's giving us all a peek behind the curtain. I can't imagine what VRBO paid the former Alabama coach for this ad, but it was definitely worth every penny.

If this is what we're going to get from the legendary coach from now on, then sign me up for this new chapter of Saban's life.

Thank you, VRBO, and please keep these coming Coach Saban.